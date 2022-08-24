The Hail Mary Prayer (Latin = Ava Maria) is a Catholic prayer directed to the Blessed Virgin Mary and central to the Holy Rosary. It is essentially a prayer of praise and a request for intercession.

The first part of the prayer is based on a visitation of an angel to Mary, as told in Luke 1:28. The second part relates to Mary’s subsequent visit to Elizabeth while carrying Jesus in her womb (Luke 1:42).

The prayer’s unofficial form existed as early as the eleventh century. The closing supplication arose in the 14th to 15th centuries. And the entire prayer was incorporated into Roman Catholicism by Pope Pius V in 1568, and still undergoes minor modifications, keeping in step with contemporary idioms. A recent form is:

Hail Mary Full of Grace, The Lord is with you. Blessed are you among women. And Blessed is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, Pray for us sinners, Now and at the hour of our death. Amen.

Some Anglican churches use a variation of the Hail Mary, and the classical composers Franz Schubert and Johan Sebastian Bach, among others, have featured the prayer in their work.

The Hail Mary and Spirituality

Once while talking with a parish caretaker who was a former Catholic monk, he commented that the Hail Mary prayer aided in the identification and cleansing of worldly dross, which for some contemplatives may transfer among souls.

The notion that pollution is not just an ecological but also a spiritual issue is nothing new and not exclusive to Catholicism but most everyday people seem to be pretty clueless about it, except to say in the simplest of terms that so and so has good or bad “vibes” or “energy.”

Spiritual pollution may make us feel tired or, alternately, graces may uplift us, but these are spiritual phenomena different and far more subtle than the realm of matter/energy. That’s probably why the average worldly person doesn’t really get any of this, even though they may indeed be unwittingly affected by it.

As for the prayer, at times I have found it helpful and other times a hindrance, where I recall the New Testament idea that prayers do not need to be endlessly repeated. To that critique, believing Catholics say that the repetition along the beads of the Holy Rosary helps to put them in a mindset appropriate for the reception of graces.

Myself, I think it depends on who and where you are at any given moment.

The Hail Mary, Psychology and the Environment

Sometimes when I hear that people are depressed I think to myself that if they cleaned up their act and got to know God instead of taking some pill of questionable scientific validity, they might lighten up and be a lot happier.

But most people run to science – even bad science – because that is the new religion of the 21st century.

This is not only sad, psychologically, but also environmentally. Marine life is now paying the price as the excessive, sometimes misleading and irresponsible prescription of antidepressants is taking a toll on species living primarily in water.

So my writing about seemingly esoteric issues like spiritual pollution and grace is not esoteric at all, but immensely practical.

In short, we have physical, social, and spiritual environments and it’s about time we linked the three.