Hamlet is a Shakespearean character in the tragedy, Hamlet Prince of Denmark written between 1599-1601.

The story of Shakespeare’s Hamlet was derived from the legend of Amleth, preserved by 13th-century chronicler Saxo Grammaticus in his Gesta Danorum, as subsequently retold by the 16th-century scholar François de Belleforest. Shakespeare may also have drawn on an earlier Elizabethan play known today as the Ur-Hamlet, though some scholars believe Shakespeare wrote the Ur-Hamlet, later revising it to create the version of Hamlet that exists today.¹

As the Prince of Denmark, Hamlet’s unjustly slain father, King Hamlet, appears as a ghost. The spirit tells Hamlet that the crime was committed by his uncle Claudius and urges revenge. Unfortunately, Hamlet kills the wrong man, flees and returns to eventually kill Claudius and get himself killed.

This is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, then and now. Perhaps most memorable is Hamlet’s extensive philosophical musing before making important decisions. His acute ability to consider countless angles to a given situation paralyzes him into inaction.* When he does act, he goofs or partially succeeds without really knowing how.

The historian of literature, William Rose Benét, says that Hamlet is often regarded as the world’s first “modern man.” By this he means those ‘enlightenment’ figures who place reason, science and personal passion before trying to discern and enact God’s will or perhaps those who ignore the entire notion of God’s will.

It is true that Hamlet believes in God, as made clear when he laments his inability to kill himself because suicide counters his religious teachings.

O that this too too solid flesh would melt,

Thaw, and resolve itself into a dew!

Or that the Everlasting had not fix’d

His canon ‘gainst self-slaughter! O God! God!

How weary, stale, flat, and unprofitable

Seem to me all the uses of this world!

Fie on’t! ah, fie! ‘Tis an unweeded garden

That grows to seed; things rank and gross in nature

Possess it merely.²

I included this quote in a grad paper many moons ago, suggesting that Shakespeare at the turn of the 17th century looked at despair from a poetic instead of the cold, clinical psychiatric gaze we find today.

My thinking has evolved somewhat since then, having interacted on and off the web with even more real people suffering from mental health issues (I used to be a volunteer at a psychiatric hospital way back in the 1980s).

But I still believe that some folks might benefit from a more artistic and spiritual interpretation of their unhappy experiences instead of the pricking and poking of most contemporary psychiatrists and the phalanx of social workers who tend to reinforce some debatable psychiatric perspectives while ticking off boxes on their official checklists.

Sadly, the last professor I wrote for on this topic was uncommunicative, unreliable and incompetent and reacted to my sincere attempts to make things better in a harmful way, becoming angry and irrational when I asked them why.

All of the other professors I encountered in my long academic journey not only understood but tried to help in my quest to reimagine our contemporary world.

—

* Pop icon David Bowie once said something similar in an interview. Bowie said is was “hell” that he could see so many sides to things.

