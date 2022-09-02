The other day I came across an article about circadian rhythms and how this allegedly applies to human beings. For those who haven’t heard of the idea, circadian rhythms are those natural processes that tell a flower to close, an animal to stay in its shelter (away from predators) or a person to sleep at night.

It all sounds quite reasonable and if I had not lived a different kind of life, I might have bought into this kind of discourse.

My first life

The thing about me is that I have really lived two lives. My ‘first’ life was pretty conventional when it came to sleep and everything else. I set my alarm for about 8 a.m. dragged my ass out of bed and made it to school by 9. By about midnight I was ready to sleep again and that I did, right up ’till my alarm went off the next morning.

On the weekends I did stay up later with my friends and yes, slept in ’till about 10 or even 10:30 a.m. But by Sunday night I was back on the ‘clock’ and generally made it to school in the morning with no problems, having had about eight hours of sleep the night before.

My second life

But things changed. And there was little I could do to stop or slow the process. As my inner eye began to discern a spiritual reality beyond the world of materialism, I was drawn to the peace and quiet – both inside and outside – of the night hours. I recall sitting in the living room of my university digs just looking at all my Asian philosophy books and feeling deep peace, a peace that transcended anything felt during the daytime.

Later, I relocated to India to do a Masters in Comparative Religion, and there I found another way to approach sleep. In India, it was perfectly normal to nap during the afternoon. Everyone did it. It was mostly just too damned hot to stay awake and the best thing was to sleep.

Coming back to Ottawa I lived in an apartment that was rarely quiet at night. It was an off-the-beaten-track kind of place, with a Mission for the homeless right next door. I remember the night before my Ph.D. presentation some guy yelling at 3 a.m., “NO I DID NOT ORDER PIZZA!”

Student life…

The next day I was not in top form but managed to get thru the presentation.

Where I’m at now

Since then, I still enjoy the night hours but have a renewed appreciation for daytime activity. I have accepted that I’m more like a cat when it comes to sleep and less like most people. I sleep when I need it, and luckily for me, this works out pretty well most of the time. It seems that God knows when I need to nap and when I need to be awake. And I just follow that.

Tell that way of life to some people and you just get blank, incredulous stares—even some religious people. But that’s the way it is and to go on some regimen to try to pull me back into what I was as a young teen, well that seems not only distasteful but disturbing to me.

You can’t put a chicken back in the egg, and that appears to be what psychiatry tries to do with some people.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am not an extremist and rarely see things in black and white. Pills and regimens may indeed be helpful if a person is just new to seeing a greater vista and finds it scary. Pills and behavior mods can put us in a holding pattern. But for me, I could never be held back by social convention and really get to know the Lord or discern God’s plan for me.

In a world that questions whether or not we can pray near certain places like abortion clinics, saying “The Lord” is almost radical. And that’s sad. I think if more folks called out and really got to know God, we would all be a lot happier.

Human beings are not mere clocks nor determined by nature. Funny how society is so open to people trying to change their biological sex through pretty drastic interventions but has a hard time accepting those who do not feel comfortable with the ‘natural’ sleep cycle.

If we can have gender dysphoria, why not circadian dysphoria?

Again, science comes down to politics and what most people are thinking at a given point in history. It’s okay for a man to become a woman but not for a day person to become a night owl.

And that’s just totally biased and unfair.