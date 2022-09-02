Hi everyone, over the past few weeks I’ve been listening to a fantastic ambient music website called Ambient Sleeping Pill – ambientsleepingpill.com

The music there reminds me of my days at Trent University where I listened to Brian Eno and others like him while writing essays. It got to the point that if I didn’t have ambient music playing, my writing juices just didn’t flow.

So this kind of music brings back a lot of memories and I figured now that I am somewhat familiar with digital music creation, I’d try my hand at it.

I also thought the project file might be of interest to some:

LMMS is a bit finicky but once you get the hang of it, it’s quite fun. Free too!