It’s taken years but I finally screwed up the courage to enter our public library. The library has a good online presence but also countless new and older DVDs, and I was just sick and tired of paying extra for entertainment when already funding our library through our municipal taxes.

So getting past my Covid concerns, I went inside, the only person wearing a mask. When I got home I washed all the DVDs with a nice amount of dish soap. Only then was I comfortable handling and inserting them into my PC.

One of my random picks was the film, Locke. I saw a guy driving at night on the DVD cover, and enjoying night driving, it caught my attention.

Soon into this film, I realized I’d made a good choice.

It’s amazing how one man, Tom Hardy, can pull off an entire movie, simply by talking to voices – which we hear – on his car phone. But there it is. Hardy does a masterful job, making this film more like a Shakespearian soliloquy than the usual stuff out now.

Juggling career, family, and his soon-to-be second family, Locke comes off either as a cold psychopath or as a guy who made a mistake and is working it out as best he can. Segments where he talks to his dead father are a bit disturbing, apparently giving some kind of psychoanalytic context. But I felt this material didn’t connect well with his current actions. Not in a believable way, at any rate.

Basically, Locke says Dad was a creep so I am going to yell at him, say gruesome things and prove that I won’t be a creep like he was.

Maybe some people do act out like that. But leftover complexes from an abusive or deadbeat parent usually play out far more subtly. We’ve all heard people say “I don’t want to be like my father (or mother).” But sometimes individuals embrace the good, useful or practical aspects of that parent and don’t reject everything in such a vulgar and crass way as we see with Ivan Locke.

Other than that little bump in the road, Locke’s night drive makes for an engaging film and I would recommend it to anyone searching for something, anything other than puffed-up CGI dragons, pointy ears, and fantasy princesses proving their mettle.

Nothing wrong with that, of course. And sometimes I believe that fantasy is closer to reality with all the stuff we read in the news. But last night it was good to watch a film set in my century.