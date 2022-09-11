I recently had to pay an income tax installment and found this somewhat weird addition to the Canada Revenue Agency website.

I’ll zoom in a bit so you can read it:

Normally when someone dies we honor that person in our own way. For someone – or a government – to order us to honor someone seems very strange. Even stranger on a government website where you must pay income tax installments in advance – at the loss of personal interest – if you earn over a certain amount per year. If you don’t pay those installments, you are charged interest. So basically the GOV takes our interest ahead of time or charges interest if we don’t pay in advance.

I have always felt that was a bit grasping and unfair. But to make the obligatory payment and be faced with a ‘command’ to honor the Queen, well, it just didn’t sit right with me.

The Way We Were

Canada is remembering the 50th anniversary of a famous 1972 Canada – U. S. S. R. hockey series where our overconfident NHL stars almost lost but came together and eventually beat the pesky and talented Soviet team. Watching these games last night reminded me just how far our country has slid since 1972 (I was 10 years young at the time).

Back in ’72 communism was some distant beast that most knew very little about. We joked, sarcastically, “Better Red Than Dead.” The meaning was that if the communists ever did invade, one would have to choose between life and death, with the ‘red’ communist ‘life’ being one of ideological slavery and mechanistic drudgery.

Ideological freedom in Canada was huge in ’72. It meant everything. But over the years I’ve witnessed a disturbing shift toward totalitarianism, a passive acceptance of corruption, and a huge spike in violent crime.

I sensed these dark winds blowing through the university but not just there. A government that at one time really did work for the people has steadily become hell-bent on telling us what to do, even if it makes little sense and harms more than helps (Like Trudeau’s carbon tax).

Today we don’t see the writing “In memory of Queen Elizabeth II” on the CRA website, which I would be totally okay with. No, we see a totalitarian command to “honor” her, even when it is well known that many indigenous folks justifiably have mixed feelings about her passing. And not just indigenous people.

This little heading at the top of the CRA website speaks volumes. To me, it’s both inappropriate and disturbing.

What’s happening here?

Are governments becoming more totalitarian around the world? Or is it just here in Canada?

A Poem

Here’s a poem I wrote around 1997. It was well before 9/11 and honestly, I was thinking about the wave of corruption sweeping into my country from central and eastern Europe. But “The Disease” could refer to both. Or more…

The Disease

I’ve watched it grow

I’ve seen it sow

true minds into despair

souls of sorrow

ladened deep

burning horrid stares

I’ve seen it work

at lightning speed

to destroy mankind’s seed

through the air

it does its deed

this is its only care

sans partiality

sans decency

Yes, this is “the disease”

You over there!

you believe you’re clear

of this melancholy breeze?

Well let me tell you

if you please

it’s a fatal,

dreadful siege

For once contracted

once enacted

you’ll go on normally

“it’s okay”

“I’m just fine”

“yes, I think I am still free”

But then, alas!

the grippe is tightened

beyond all points of ease

and shipwrecked sailors on the sea of life

all drown

irrevocably

Yes I’ve seen this blight

‘cross this land

and winds are blowing high

no apple pie nor starlit nights

will save this rotting sky

all is darkened

all are dead

all are doomed to die

Lance it fast while time remains

avoid a fearsome plight

destroy this curse

and rest assured

your mark is

for the

light

Cast it out and let us pray

“Lord give us back our sight”

Cast it out to guarantee,

Truth shall conquer might



The Disease © Michael Clark 1997 to present. All rights reserved.