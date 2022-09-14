NUR-SULTAN — Pope Francis said on Wednesday that God does not guide religions towards war, an implicit criticism of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, who…

While Jesus of the New Testament story does not advocate any type of violence and exhorts us to love and pray for our enemies, Catholicism builds on that and the Old Testament stories to include the notion of the Just War. So the Pope isn’t really right here, according to his own doctrine.

It is a nice sentiment but if the Pope is right, then he’s basically saying that the organization he leads is full of it.

I am not surprised to hear a conflicted statement from the Pope, especially at a forum for interfaith dialogue. What you mostly get at these forums is nice sounding fluff and not at all what the ahderents actually practice or believe in.

Hindus, for instance, revere the Bhagavad Gita which is a ‘holy’ book all about sacred warfare. That’s right, killing for God.

Muslims also believe in Jihad. Jews fight bitterly with Muslims to this very day. And Buddhists have their own ways of justifying and fighting in wars that you won’t hear about in New Age bookstores. Most people target Christianity and Islam for being too bellicose but in reality, pretty much all religions have their moments of armed conflict.*

So although I agree with the Pope that war sucks we should be realistic and accept that it does happen. Praying for peace and the well-being of both sides is admirable but we also need to make mature decisions about where we stand and who we practically support in any kind of conflict. We need to compare, very carefully, the combatants at war and decide which is the lesser of two evils, which holds the promise of freedom and which tries to stamp it out.

No pie-in-the-sky interfaith dialogue will address that thorny problem. And that’s why I find such stuff a total bore and quite misleading.

