In the Hindu Ramayana, Hanuman is a monkey god and a great friend of humanity—at least, he’s friends with those who want justice and goodness to overcome the forces of evil. Some folks clearly don’t care, concerned more with feathering their nests than doing the right thing.

But those sellouts are thankfully not the majority, otherwise, human history would have gone to the dogs a long time ago.

As mankind’s friend, Hanuman accomplishes many heroic deeds. His main feat is to help Rama rescue Sita from the evil demon king, Ravana. Hanuman is also a manifestation of dharma (Skt. = right duty) and of the godhead itself.*

Like the ancient Egyptians, Hindus often symbolize God and God’s ethics in animal form.

To this CrippLeD SaM adds:

Though is a Monkey-God, Hanuman is not the Chief of the Monkeys, this is Sugreev. He is Sugreev's Minister, and some say he is the 11th Avatar of Shiva. As he saved the Life of Ramas Brother Laxman, people call him "Sankatamochana", the one who takes away catastrophe. Helping him, he teared out the whole Mountain. So he is also the God of strength.

Depending on one’s perspective, representing God as a monkey is either progressive or misguided.

Hardcore monotheists, for example, would probably bristle at the idea that God could come as a monkey. But those who see Hanuman as progressive would likely embrace shamanistic and indigenous cultures where animals are taken as sacred and not mere ‘natural’ creatures to be toyed with and sometimes tortured for the supposed benefit of humanity.†

* Some say this is a popular and not a scriptural belief. See https://www.quora.com/Who-is-Hanuman-Is-he-the-manifestation-of-Shiva-or-Vayu

† The film Black Panther used the name Hanuman but dropped it for audiences in India. So I guess Hindus in other countries – like Canada where we have many – don’t count? This isn’t the only group this film arguably insults.