Hi everyone, I’m trying my hand out at ‘minimalist’ art. If I lived in NYC and was all connected, I’d have an art show—err, make that a ‘mixed media installation’ with a vintage computer terminal, a few clunky wired headsets, some hokey video playing, etc. But since I’m just a simple man living in Toronto, I’ll have to content myself with this offering.

You really have to click on the image to see it full size and get the best of this.

Basically, it’s a screenshot of an ISS internet viewing page and I guess it’s night. So we only see stars and no Earth. Possibly those flecks are not stars but just imperfections in the capture. Nobody is ever too clear about that.

This image captivated me and a few days later I resurrected an old IBM laptop (circa 2006) that I had been using simply for printing and scanning. In other words, I gave it “life” by connecting it to the web with Linux.

The mostly blank image may or may not mean something to you, sort of like an ink blot test.

Try it out. Give it a full-screen viewing and let your deepest psychological secrets bubble up! 😆