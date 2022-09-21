In an interview with Euronews, Anna Lührmann said an EU-wide price cap on gas imports could endanger the bloc’s security of supply.

Opinion:

I saw this story yesterday on Euronews and had to laugh. It’s so bloody obvious that I am surprised there’s even a discussion about it. Here’s what the minister said:

“The issue with the price cap is that: if you introduce a price cap, as the EU unilaterally, and all the other consumers around the world don’t do it, then the gas will go to other consumers and thus we might have a shortage in gas supplies.”

In other words, a government cannot patch up serious problems involving military might and economic pressure if its nation has no effective power and economic presence of its own.

Government should get out of the way as much as possible to allow individuals to creatively pursue their interests—both personal and economic. And increased taxation is the worst way to stymie that goal. Taxes make it harder for startups and also for established companies to make the profits necessary for research and development. Taxes also make it harder for companies to compete globally.

I am concerned with this European issue partly because Canada’s Trudeau seems to be the most ‘European’ leader we have ever seen. He turns a blind eye to rank corruption, has engaged in activities himself that required formal investigation, and loves to tax ordinary Canadians wherever he can. Our new Conservative leader is still behind the Liberal Trudeau in the polls. People are so impressionable that they often come to like things that are harmful and cannot see the better way that’s right before their eyes.

To be a progressive conservative (PC) does not mean to be against gays and lesbians or to be sexist, racist, or discriminatory in any other way. Yes, those things loomed large in the distant past (among Liberals too) but today we need to value the ideals and practices that made our country great in the first place.

The main point here is that too much government interference and “nice talk” instead of effective action makes a country weak and vulnerable—both economically and militarily.

No amount of nice talk will keep people like Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi at bay. These men are raw, skewed individuals who only understand power. And if a country doesn’t have power, then watch out!

Surprise, surprise people. We haven’t evolved too far from the ape, after all. And it’s about time the smooth-talking, pie-in-the-sky idealists among us realize that before people start to literally freeze to death this coming winter.