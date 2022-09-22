The Edmonton Police Service spent $164,000 on overtime to cover six Freedom Convoy protests in January and February of this year.

Source: Edmonton police spent $164K in overtime costs during convoy protests | CBC News

Opinion:

Looking over the above-linked story I almost called this blog post “The not-too-subtle class war in Canada.” Or maybe “The hidden discrimination against working-class Canadians.”

Before you tag me as some kind of nut extremist who loves disrupting the quiet, peace, and efficiency of urban centers, consider the fact that the above article makes no mention whatsoever of the personal and economic cost of Trudeau’s silly border policies on powerless truckers.

No, it’s a university study. And we all know that universities are above politics, hypocrisy, and corruption (cough cough). Oh yes, that bastion of decency and civility, the university is reporting the story, replete with all sorts of fancy charts and graphs. It’s not only from the university, but it’s also scientific! So we better listen carefully.

Who cares if mostly upper-middle-class individuals actually teach at universities. Individuals with connections that range from simple ‘money’ – that is, those belonging to the ‘professional’ class – to those with links to more pernicious spheres like international espionage and organized crime (the latter two often being connected).

I suspect many of the Canadian truckers and their supporters felt this rot in their guts, and what better place to stage their biggest demonstration than in Ottawa? I spent seven years in Ottawa back in the 1990s. It’s a nice little city with some old-world charm but also incredibly ivy league. You just get the feeling that the whole place, except for the ‘happening’ street scene, is an artificial construct comprised of civil servants, professors, and politicians. In other words, individuals who live off the backs of hard-working folks like the truckers.

Moving to Toronto, which is sorta the NYC of Canada, one immediately feels the difference between a real metropolis and a flim-flam civil servant city.

Two sides to every coin

Believe it or not, I can see both sides of the overall argument here. What the FOX news commentators usually overlook is that the truckers really were bringing Ottawa to its knees. The noise and congestion must have been near-impossible for local residents and businesses. So I sympathize to some extent with the white-collar complainers we saw on CBC TV.

But who gives a damn about how Trudeau hurt the truckers in the first place? And how he refused to talk with them before things got out of hand?

Who else but the truckers themselves could raise their own voices when systematically overlooked and arguably discriminated against?