To backtrack to the days when I first became concerned about Eastern European organized crime in Canada, here’s a quote from a CBC story posted in 1999.

“One officer says the arrests are evidence parts of Canada are becoming sanctuaries for organized crime.”

Source: Eastern European crime ring | CBC News

Opinion:

Individuals who sense things in advance are often ridiculed and marginalized if what they sense goes against the grain of what the average person wants to believe.

Back in the 1990s I began naively telling some of the people closest to me that I believed a certain professor was deep in the mob. The amount of ridicule and ostracization I suffered was amazing. Emails from other clean professors and some fairweather friends alike were not returned. Other people with all good intentions tried to convince me that organized crime was virtually beat and a thing of the past. But that was pretty upsetting in its own way, as if they saw me as some mentally challenged person who couldn’t see the world around me for what it is.

Life was difficult back then and I believe the professor not only knew but relished the fact that some of the people closest to me suddenly left me alone in the cold.

Instead of being genuinely traumatized by a mobster, I was perceived as either “sick” or “too clean” for believing that organized crime could be whittling away all that makes Canada great. The problem was my fault. Not the criminal’s fault.

It was like something out of a twisted fairy tale. And that’s probably why people enjoy sci-fi and fantasy so much. It points to human realities, even if set in imaginary places like Westeros or Middle Earth.

Divide and Conquer

What I personally endured is how warfare usually works. Divide and conquer. It’s a strategy that goes back to ancient Rome and probably further.

However, with the way the world is threatened these days, I think some of those disbelieving folks might at least be considering that I could have been correct. A lot more stories about espionage and transnational crime have surfaced since the late 90s, and I think that’s a good thing.

Serious wounds, be they physical or social, rarely heal if ignored. Just ask a Ukrainian and see what they think.