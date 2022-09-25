This is an update from the old Think Free.

The original piece from October 31, 2001 mentioned but the following further elaborates on the idea of religious differences.

This approach might seem a digression to some but remember that Earthpages is a holistic site and I try to avoid compartmentalization whenever possible. Different Think Free entries are like different ‘molecules’ linking together a dynamic, evolving worldview that is Earthpages.org. — MC

The Heart Sutra is the shortest of 40 texts comprising the Prajnaparamitra-sutra, important to Mahayana and Zen Buddhism. It is recited by monks and nuns throughout China, Japan, and beyond.

Within the Heart Sutra we find the famous assertion, “emptiness is form, form is emptiness,” often cited in New Age circles and probably taught in just about every undergraduate Asian philosophy and religion course.

This may seem a simplistic, unsophisticated claim but it is arguably relevant to recent discoveries in sub-atomic physics where matter and energy are observed as two different forms of one mysterious underlying reality.

We should be careful though. One of the most common mistakes I find when talking to people about matter/energy is that they assume this level or reality accounts for everything that is. On this point I couldn’t disagree more.

The matter/energy field cannot account for spiritual experiences and possible realms extending beyond and above that basic level of cosmic – but certainly not heavenly – mystery.

The average person probably doesn’t get this because they are still too fundamentally worldly to experience the difference between true spirituality and say, an endorphin rush. The ontological ‘heaviness’ of their worldly personality, not unlike a helmet or suit or armor, may prevent them from receiving heavenly graces and discerning their qualitative difference from other types of more biologically based experiences.

Much has been written about this in the Bible and also within the literature of world mysticism, but if someone is, as I say, rooted in the world, they’ll dismiss or ignore that. When we’re in a bookstore or surfing the web, we usually look for things that excite and inspire us at a given moment—and that relates to where we’re at as developing souls.

Speaking of heavenly things, not all religions envision heaven the same way.

Noticeably different from Jewish, Islamic, and Christian heavens, Buddhist heavens are not seen as everlasting abodes. Buddhist heavens are just so many stops on a road towards the nothingness/fullness of Nirvana, the Buddhist’s final destination.

So the oft-overlooked question remains: Are the various heavens found in different world traditions the same or different? How might they compare in character and quality?

Some find this simple, straightforward question troubling or irrelevant, preferring to focus on the apparent commonalities found among world religions. While there may be some merit to this approach, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to religious differences, sometimes involving violence, harsh sexism, and murder instead of the arguably milder evils of disapproval, gender inequality, or ostracization.

Today, many individuals embrace politically correct beliefs instead of thinking carefully about religion. They’ll fully research whether they should buy an Apple or Android phone, but when it comes to what really matters these folks will uncritically buy into anything that happens to be faddish— again, for example, the questionable idea that “all religions are the same.”

To add to the confusion, some conflate their national pride with absolute truth. The stereotypical flag-waving Yankee comes to mind but a similar kind of fundamentalism can be found in just about any country. The French philosopher Roland Barthes asked several decades ago in Mythologies (1957) whether the ‘Holy Spirit’ and the ‘American Spirit’ connote the same thing.

While mindless political correctness or excessive zeal for one’s nation may make some ordinary people feel virtuous and important, history suggests that these biases rarely make good bedfellows with the pursuit of truth, not only in religion but in any area of life.