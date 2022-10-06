Gomorrah (Italian: Gomorra – La serie) is an Italian crime drama television series created by Roberto Saviano for Sky Atlantic. Based on Saviano’s book of the same name, the show premiered on Sky Atlantic in Italy on 6 May 2014 and ran for five seasons; the final season aired in 2021. The 2008 film of the same name is loosely based on the same book, but unrelated to the TV series.

Review:

Religious people will no doubt get the connection between this intense and absorbing crime drama and the biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah, two legendary cities destroyed by God due to their inhabitants’ unrelenting sin.

Gomorrah may not be quite as flashy as the Netflix series Suburra: Blood on Rome and so far doesn’t really touch on the Catholic Church (which I liked about Suburra) but the general ambiance deepens with every episode, giving a haunting, almost addictive sense of continuity not found in too many TV shows, here or anywhere.

Some of the best scenes have little or no dialog, zooming through the Italian night with ample use of bokeh. The silence communicates what the characters are feeling, far more than talking.

Also to its credit is a powerful female character, Lady Imma (Maria Pia Calzone). Imma truly is a lioness and a fascinating study. But the male actors are strong too. There really isn’t a weak performance and several players shine—for example, Genny (Salvatore Esposito), Pietro (Fortunato Cerlino), Ciro (Marco D’Amore), and Conte (Marco Palvetti). Even if Ciro is a dark star, you can’t deny how convincing he is. I couldn’t help but think Ciro is something like Shakespeare’s Iago. Someone so cunning and ruthless we just have to watch.

If that’s not enough, the supporting cast is great. Too many fine performances to list here but I think the comparison to Breaking Bad on the DVD case is an unfortunate one. I tried to watch Breaking Bad but for some reason never got fully pulled in.

Whatever. We’re all different and naturally will be drawn to different types of drama.

I’m looking forward to Season Two. Luckily our city library has all the DVDs so the fact that Netflix doesn’t seem to carry this show in Canada isn’t a problem for tax-paying Torontonians. The fact that our library would buy this disc says a lot. Curators at the library have to pick and choose and only the very best stuff makes it to the shelves.

— MC