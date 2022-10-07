If you’ve spent any time in a philosophy class or reading an A to Z of philosophy, the name Hegel should be familiar. Other than that, Hegel is not quite a household name. However, his work has had a profound influence not only on intellectuals but on entire nations.

Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel (1770-1831) was a German philosopher often associated with idealism. Hegel is arguably misunderstood by many, especially by those saying he advances an elaborate metaphysical system without providing any real empirical support to back it up.

This kind of critique of Hegel’s “grand theory” isn’t necessarily fair. If one takes the time look through Hegel’s actual works, we find that he supports his theories with real historical examples.

The dialectical view of history

Hegel’s theory of history could be taken as a scientific attempt to develop theory from observation. As such, Hegel sees pure Spirit manifesting itself within a teleological human history.

Any given moment in history is a necessary but imperfect manifestation of Infinite Spirit and historical events observed in the material world are progressively transformed through an ongoing dynamic known as the dialectic.

Although Hegel never used the words “thesis,” “antithesis” and “synthesis” within his own theory, they’re often used by academics and writers when trying to explain his idea of dialectical becoming.

This state of affairs has been roundly criticized. Walter Kaufman, for example, says Hegel’s system is far more complicated than a simple triad moving toward perfection.¹

Hegelian dialectic, usually presented in a threefold manner, was stated by Heinrich Moritz Chalybäus as comprising three dialectical stages of development: a thesis, giving rise to its reaction, an antithesis, which contradicts or negates the thesis, and the tension between the two being resolved by means of a synthesis.²

Hegel himself spoke of “overcoming” (Aufhebung) the negative in the march of human history. This overcoming of resistance to the good has also been translated as “sublation,” both terms trying to express the idea that the essential, positive core of something is retained while its limiting factors are left behind.³

While critical of attributing triadic thinking to all of Hegel’s thought, Kaufman does, however, concede that Hegel displays a marked tendency toward it.4

Subsequent applications of dialectical thinking

Contemporary commentators say that the triadic dynamic in Hegel’s work influenced Karl Marx, who adapted it to his own, entirely materialistic theory of history. That is, the atheist Marx took the barebones Hegelian dynamic but tossed any notion of “Spirit” out of the window. Sort of like, if you will, taking a schematic diagram for a TV set but never plugging it in.

Hegel’s dialectic also had an indirect effect on Michel Foucault. For Foucault, the idea of dialectical tension could be improved upon by explaining history through a more open-ended, discontinuous outlook, one characterized by competing discourses of power.

A Christian view

A Christian theological application of the Hegelian dialectic could be that Jesus Christ enters the world as the perfect Son but meets opposition from less-than-perfect citizens – i.e. the hostile unconverted – living during the Roman occupation of Israel under Emperor Tiberius.

The thesis of the perfect, human Christ is physically destroyed by the antithesis of the evil behavior of those around him. But Christ’s bodily resurrection and ascension signify an overcoming, and the conflict between thesis and antithesis is transcended. However, evil still exists in the spirit world, so a new dialectic arises, that of Satan vs. the risen Christ. This ‘new’ dialectic’ of course hinges upon a linear view of time, but a Christian understanding of the Bible promotes a more holistic understanding of time. Christ is present in the Old Testament, Catholics say. So already things are getting complicated!

Nonetheless, this Christian version of the dialectic (thesis | antithesis –>> synthesis) is not too far-fetched. Hegel was a baptized Christian and has been critiqued as a theologian posing as a philosopher, a critique that arguably reveals the narrow and reductive thinking of some but certainly not all philosophers.

Hegel’s thoughts on the person of Jesus Christ stood out from the theologies of the Enlightenment. In his posthumous book, The Christian Religion: Lectures on Philosophy of Religion Part 3, he espouses that, “God is not an abstraction but a concrete God…God, considered in terms of his eternal Idea, has to generate the Son, has to distinguish himself from himself; he is the process of differentiating, namely, love and Spirit”. This means that Jesus as the Son of God is posited by God over against himself as other. Hegel sees both a relational unity and a metaphysical unity between Jesus and God the Father. To Hegel, Jesus is both divine and Human. Hegel further attests that God (as Jesus) not only died, but “…rather, a reversal takes place: God, that is to say, maintains himself in the process, and the latter is only the death of death. God rises again to life, and thus things are reversed.” Hegel therefore maintains not only the deity of Jesus, but the resurrection as a reality.5

Rigid elitism

To sum up, some thinkers try to separate spirituality, philosophy, and human history. Others sharply divide the supposed ’empirical’ and ‘experiential’ aspects of religion. And the odd weak scholar tries to make a name for themselves by dressing up such distinctions with fancy-sounding foreign words and phrases which do not enhance but rather highlight their elitist, rigid thinking.

Indeed, it seems some academics present about a Grade 5 level of analysis – that is, junior school – but try to legitimize their work and impress other politically aligned cohorts through the use of what we might call ‘specialized language.’

—

1 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thesis,_antithesis,_synthesis#cite_note-0

2 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialectic#Hegelian_dialectic

3 “Roughly, the term indicates preserving the useful portion of an idea, thing, society, etc., while moving beyond its limitations.” http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dialectic#Hegelian_dialectic

4 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thesis,_antithesis,_synthesis#cite_note-0

5 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_Wilhelm_Friedrich_Hegel

Related » Counter-discourse, Panentheism, Pantheism