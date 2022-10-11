Introduction

I’ll see you in hell.

We’ve probably all heard this Hollywood cliché as some gangster or warrior blasts away his or her adversary or failing that, at least implies that they’re in some kind of eternal conflict. This macho-sounding banality almost makes hell sound sexy and cool as if it’s a fun place to fight and chase down your enemies.

The glorification of hell is arguably linked to the glorification of violence. And this isn’t necessarily a good thing, as engaging as it may be for viewers watching from the safety of their TV screens.

In fact, the mayor of Naples blamed the bleak violence in the Italian TV series Gomorrah for a spike in real violence.

The former magistrate reportedly claimed that a wave of crime hits the city each night the programme is broadcast and has drawn a connection between the two. » Source

Well, maybe but we never really know. And blaming TV and movies for real-world problems goes way back, as far back to the days when actors were blacklisted and utterly ruined for their alleged links to communism.

It’s no game

Contrary to what Hollywood and other production centers would have us believe, in world religions hell is not glamorous. Hell is the abode of evil spirits and a nasty place of temporary or eternal punishment for departed souls who chose the bad over the good.

In contemporary Western religions, hell is typically defined as the freely chosen absence of God’s presence but most religions historically portray some image of hell. Wikipedia offers the following basic distinction:

Religions with a linear divine history often depict hells as endless. Religions with a cyclic history often depict a hell as an intermediary period between incarnations.¹

The ancient Hittites believed that unresolved violations and quarrels were carried over into a netherworld where the recently deceased would be tormented by a spirit until a settlement was reached, at which point the deceased would proceed to the land of the dead.

Judaism believes that the dead go to Sheol, a shadowy underworld outlined in the Old Testament (OT). Later Jews added the OT notion of Gehenna, a place or punishment for wicked souls.

Christian theologians generally define hell as a deprivation of God’s presence, the horrific and eternal outcome of a conscious choice to follow one’s own will instead of God’s.

Islam posits a fiery hell called Jahannam, from the Judaic Gehenna, which may be permanent or temporary.

Hell as a halfway house

Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism portray multiple hells, varying in degrees of horror and misery.

But, as noted above, these hells aren’t permanent. They are temporary places of punishment and purification in a long journey involving some kind of reincarnation. He

Some traditional Christians maintain that the Asian view of hell as a kind of cosmic detention center or prison is essentially misguided. Critics of reincarnation say the belief gives seekers a presumptuous and, perhaps, reckless sense of overconfidence. Because reincarnation says hell is only temporary, critics say the belief encourages individuals to do whatever they want, assuming it doesn’t really matter because they’ll eventually get to heaven.

Only one way to find out

Meanwhile, some Christians believe in the idea of universal salvation where even the most hardened sinners are ultimately saved. This approach is much closer to the Hindu and Buddhist views and while intellectually attractive, is not necessarily how things really work. Ultimately our opinions come down to belief and perhaps genuine or possibly deceptive revelation.

As for the truth?

Let’s just say I personally don’t want to find out the hard way!

Santa knows if we’ve been bad or good. And I imagine God does too.

