After a few twists and turns, I decided to write my doctoral thesis on Carl Jung’s concept of synchronicity, often described as ‘meaningful coincidence.’ My thesis was not an apologetic but rather a look at how Jung, I would argue, attempted to legitimize an idea introduced in a world “hedged about with prejudice,” as he put it.

Also interested in Michel Foucault’s analysis of legitimacy and power, I tailored my thesis to suggest that Jung’s introduction of the idea of synchronicity made him something of a postmodern, well before the terms postmodern or poststructuralism came into vogue.

My thesis was for the most part well regarded, except for one professor who became somewhat agitated at the very mention of Foucault. This person seemed to believe that Foucault promoted the abolition of morality instead of simply pointing out how different moral issues are hot (and others not) in various times and places.

I almost didn’t comment on the above-linked article. I have blogged about synchronicity a fair amount, and really don’t have too much more to say. For the benefit of my readers, I’ll try to slim this down into the following simplified bullets:

A given synchronicity may seem meaningful at first (to those experiencing it) but on later reflection, it may appear not so solid, perhaps even flaky

Some people actively look for ‘connections’ which Jung says is not synchronicity… (sorta)

I say ‘sorta’ in the last point because Jung, like life, can be a bit confusing

Jung says we don’t actively search for synchronicity—it just happens

But Jung also believes the unconscious may lead us toward the experience of synchronicity in order to work something out

Instead of the unconscious leading us toward synchronicity in an attempt to resolve psychological complexes and increase conscious awareness, I would also say that God guides us toward the experience of ‘signs’ and other unusual phenomena which suggest there’s a plan for Creation

For me, God and the unconscious are not the same nor is God equivalent to the self, no matter how holistically we may view ourselves

Jung tends to advocate a gnostic view of the godhead; my understanding doesn’t dismiss this kind of holism but also embraces an ‘I – Thou’ relationship with God

For me, an ‘I – Thou’ relationship can take us to an entirely new level

So there you have it. Some of my visitors have probably encountered synchronicity and other ‘paranormal’ phenomena. All I suggest is that, no matter how convincing the experience may have seemed, it would be wise to pull back a bit and reflect with our God-given intellects.

Ask questions about unusual experiences and consider other possibilities. We might come back to where we originally stood, and that’s okay. But at least we considered alternatives, which is usually a good thing.

Don’t be like the proverbial madman or woman who is utterly convinced they are right. These cultish figures usually believe that deceiving others, even their young disciples, is okay as long as they stay plugged into whatever is paying the bills and driving them insane.