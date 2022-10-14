Many Ontarians may have noticed some additional money in their bank accounts Friday morning.

Opinion:

The real cost of carbon tax accumulates through the economy at every step of production, transportation, and buying, making our unbearable prices even worse. For many, it’s just too much and they lose everything, making the carbon tax ‘rebate’ not just a joke but an insult.

Meanwhile, as many Europeans fear freezing to death this winter, Mr. Trudeau has missed the greatest opportunity for Canada and the free world. Canada holds the third largest proven oil reserves in the world but Trudeau is making it more difficult for producers to develop that oil.

When will Mr. Trudeau get off his high horse and realize he’s fumbled the ball?