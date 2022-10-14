A bit of history

Hellenistic civilization refers to the ancient Greek people and their culture after the death of Alexander the Great (323 BCE), extending to the beginning of the Roman Empire in 31 BCE.

Hellenistic Greece was gradually losing the unity and political power enjoyed during the classical period but remained a respected cultural powerhouse whose influence spread throughout the ancient world.

Back then, ‘cultivated’ people spoke both Latin and Greek. And the Hellenistic age was, for all intents and purposes, a high point in Greek civilization for its creative output and general impact.

Hellenistic civilization was preceded by the Classical Hellenic period, and followed by Roman rule over the areas Greece had earlier dominated – even though much of Greek culture, religion, art and literature still permeated Rome’s rule, whose elite spoke and read Greek as well as Latin.¹

There is some debate as to who the main philosophers were during this time. Classical thinkers like Plato and Aristotle certainly never went away but the world had changed dramatically, and this diversity of thought reflects that.

Some historians have implied that Hellenistic art wasn’t quite up to par when compared to works from classical Greece.

But this critique has come under fire not only with recent discoveries but also with a renewed appreciation for several outstanding Hellenistic works.

Then and now

The occupying Roman Empire was influenced by the Greek style³ somewhat like, I would argue, contemporary central and eastern European criminal operators in Canada trying to mimic genuine Canadian motifs.

But it’s no good. Any seasoned Canadian can sniff out the poison and rightly be disgusted by the cheap facsimile of real Canadian culture.

One can’t help but wonder if this is how some ancient Greeks felt about Roman ‘copies’ of their great cultural achievements.

Subtle ‘n sneaky vs. in-your-face occupation

One big difference between the two historical occupations is that the criminal mimicking of Canadian imagery seems entirely cynical, orchestrated to dupe the masses into believing everything’s just the same, that Canadian employment opportunities are equitable and tax dollars are going where they should be going.

By way of contrast, the ancient Romans seemed to truly appreciate Greek culture. They had no need to disguise or hide their occupation. Quite unlike the underhanded and pernicious ‘occupation’ of Canada, the Roman occupation was clear as day.

—

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hellenistic_civilization

² https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hellenistic_art

³ This too is up for debate https://edu.rsc.org/resources/ancient-roman-art-an-imitation-of-greek-art/1955.article