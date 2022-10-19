One pressing issue we should never ignore concerns the safety of minors. The current wisdom is that minors are

not old enough to choose to have sex with an adult

But for many, minors are

old enough to allow an adult to perform irreversible surgery on their bodies

Does that really add up?

Some believe it’s okay to perform irreversible surgery on minors while the medical establishment also says the brain doesn’t fully develop until the late 20s.

Though the brain may be done growing in size, it does not finish developing and maturing until the mid- to late 20s. The front part of the brain, called the prefrontal cortex, is one of the last brain regions to mature. This area is responsible for skills like planning, prioritizing, and controlling impulses. Because these skills are still developing, teens are more likely to engage in risky behaviors without considering the potential results of their decisions. » Source: NIMH

Apparently, some parents can now be punished or even arrested if they don’t affirm and support their kids’ gender choices.

Thank God I don’t have kids. I don’t know how I would respond if a child I loved and raised wanted to take hormones or perhaps undergo a sex change operation. I’d be worried they’d regret it down the line and maybe feel mutilated for life.

The discernment of spirits

One possibility rarely discussed has to do with what Catholics call the discernment of spirits. It’s a spiritual issue perhaps independent of biology so, of course, nobody in today’s scientifically brainwashed culture considers it.

One Catholic writer, however, Michael Brown suggests that some folks can be unduly influenced by a deceased spirit of the opposite sex.

For believing Catholics Brown’s assertion might explain why some guys and gals sometimes desire – if but for a few moments – same-sex activity until they return to their true selves. They are momentarily ‘obsessed‘ – to use the Catholic theological term – by a spirit that tries to fulfill its own desires through the living person.

So in everyday terms, a female spirit gets into a man, or a male spirit gets into a woman. Some contemporary thinkers – including non-Christian mystics – call these spirits “tramp souls.”

Myself, I don’t know. And I don’t care who’s gay, bi, straight or trans. But when it comes to children and their bodies, I believe we have to be exceedingly cautious.

If minors are not old enough to choose to have sex with an older person, why are they old enough to permit an older person to alter their sex organs?