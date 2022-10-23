If you suspect that Vladimir Putin’s decision-making process is above the creed of superstition and mythical creatures, you should know that there are psychologists, intelligence agency analysts and a jailed Yaktusk wizard out there who would beg to differ.“Putin and his entourage take the spirit world very seriously,” says a Kremlin official who requested anonymity to ensure his security, navigating what some insiders…

Source: The Crazy Mystical Impulses Sending Putin Wild in Ukraine

Opinion:

The Swiss depth psychologist Carl Jung in speaking of the Nazis said that Adolf Hitler was gripped by the Wotan archetype. For Jung, Wotan was a bellicose god with powers that could override any imbalanced, underdeveloped psyche. And Hitler was a prime candidate for this kind of archetypal possession.

Jung believed that any one of us can be unduly influenced by an archetype if we haven’t done the work of becoming mature. For Jung, maturity means having a well-developed, flexible ego that can handle the powers of the psyche – good and bad – and not be overwhelmed or eclipsed by them. The ego ideally is a servant of the total self, Jung said—not a servant of any one particular aspect of the self.

Watching Putin being overtly friendly with some of his cheesy allies on TV the other day, I seemed to discern some strange archetypal power informing his behavior. It’s tricky, of course, to make an assessment from a few seconds of TV watching.

But clearly, something’s guiding Putin and his stooges around the world. And I doubt it’s a God of Peace and Love.