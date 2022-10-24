How have the revelations behind Harvey Weinstein’s court cases changed how Hollywood works?

Source: Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood reflects on MeToo impact as new trial begins – BBC News

Opinion:

Too many sex scenes in TV and movies these days. That’s what I say. I mean, if you are so deprived that your needs are only met by watching strangers fake it, that’s pretty sad. I’m starting to think that sex scenes in TV and movies are not so different from porn.

Why?

Well, in both situations the participants are often forced or at least pressured into it. That certainly is the case with porn resulting from human trafficking. But I think some ‘respectable’ actors, young and old alike, are also pressured big time. Imagine if you are a teenager up for a part in a major production like House of the Dragon. The person doing the hiring says, “Oh, by the way, there’s going to be a sex scene with an older guy, are you okay with that?”

What are you going to say? Do you want to go back to your hometown Little Theatre and slog it out doing plays for the rest of your life or do you want to hit the big time?

Most young actors, I imagine, would swallow the bitter pill and agree to the sex scenes. But that ‘choice’ doesn’t mean they were given a fair choice. And it doesn’t mean they are not “scared” as the young Emily Carey (Alicent Hightower) put it.

Instead of being thrown in your face, most sex scenes could be implied, and to better effect. I got that feeling last night while going thru Season 2 of the Italian crime drama, Gomorrah. Basically, the old crime boss Savastano is used to getting his way, so when he wants to make out with his young and beautiful messenger Patrizia (who was pressured by her uncle into taking the job), guess what happens? Thankfully, we only see the older actor groping at her young breast – and so far not the whole nine yards – but this was enough to mildly turn me off.

Don’t get me wrong. I am not against different-age relationships. I think it’s important though that such pairings are made without any pressure, economic or otherwise, and also that all parties know in advance what they are getting into. For instance, if an aging immigrant international operator with ties to Vladimir Putin married a naive young local woman to bolster his cover, that just wouldn’t be decent or fair. Actually, it would be devastating when the young innocent finally figured it all out—i.e. that they had been duped by and were married to a sociopath.

But I digress. The main issue here is sex in TV and film.

What do you think? Does explicit sex in TV and cinema add or detract from the story and viewers’ overall enjoyment? For me, it’s not necessary and quite a relief when implied instead of graphically depicted. Sure, maybe when I was young I saw things differently.

But I grew up. How about the rest of the world?