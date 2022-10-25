When the internet was new and I was just turning to the study of Greek myth, I recall reading a woman talking about Hera on some mythology website. I also remember realizing how little I knew about this vast reservoir of stories.

I figured my lack of familiarity had something to do with my being Canadian. Americans, I assumed, were more interested in ancient Greek culture than Canadians. The Greeks invented democracy around the 5th century BC and that idea has inspired the USA big time.

For instance, you can see the ancient Greek pillars far more often in American than in Canadian architecture, and other than a brief lesson about the war with Sparta, I learned almost nothing in middle and high school about the Greeks.

That began to change as I moved from high school to first year university. In grad studies, I bought my first “Dictionary of Greek Myth” book, and since then I have been interested but still feel that Greek myth is far from my strong suit.

Concerning Hera, Wikipedia says

One of the things that struck me as a youth reading the wonderfully poetic Illiad is how the Greek deities actively participate in warfare. They help their favorites win battles, which to my youthful mind was a bit of a revelation. To read about a world where the gods and goddesses are not light years away but at times closely connected to mankind was, as I say, quite inspiring.

Hera plays a substantial role in The Iliad, appearing in several books throughout the epic poem. She hates the Trojans because of Paris’ decision that Aphrodite was the most beautiful goddess, and so supports the Greeks during the war. Throughout the epic, Hera makes many attempts to thwart the Trojan army. In books 1 and 2, Hera declares that the Trojans must be destroyed. Hera persuades Athena to aid the Achaeans in battle and she agrees to assist with interfering on their behalf.*

There are many other major and minor stories about Hera‘s stormy character and overall importance.

Maybe the next time I update this entry I can write about them from memory. But for now, Wikipedia will have to do. 🙂

Related » Ares, Hercules, Romeo and Juliet

* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hera