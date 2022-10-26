I love nature just as much as anyone else. One of the hardest things about living in my current situation was adapting to not really being able to get out of the city—especially during summers when Toronto can feel and even smell like, as a neighbor once put it, “a big sewer.”

And as much as I sometimes dislike living in a concrete jungle, I feel we need a balance between fostering a healthy economy and a sustainable environment. I don’t envy politicians on either side of the money vs. ecology fence. Whatever policy decisions they make, someone’s going to be upset. Greens will still throw food at priceless artworks while corporate heads grumble about the cost of polluting less.

Before the Carbon Tax in Canada, we were already taxed several times for every litre of gas consumed at the pumps. The Carbon Tax isn’t the only energy tax. It’s just another tax. And I think if folks were reminded at the pumps just how much they were already paying in tax before the Carbon Tax, that would be enough to alleviate their carbon footprint guilt. Any responsible company receiving those kinds of revenues could put the money to really good use. But do we have a responsible government in Canada?

Mr. Trudeau tosses away tax dollars on Twitter to impress Hollywood celebrities while ordinary Canadians are literally freezing to death. Better money management on the part of the Federal government would eradicate the need to grab even more cash through “Carbon Pricing” as Mr. Trudeau euphemistically calls it, trying to turn poison into pablum for the masses.

The disconcerting thing is, the public seems to be gobbling up the pablum.

We rarely see intelligent discussions about “Carbon Pricing.” Instead, we’re asked by the media if we’re doing enough and how we compare to the USA. That lack of mainstream objection is probably partly due to the fact that those hurt most by Trudeau’s “Carbon Pricing” are being tossed out of their apartments. They’re more concerned with finding food and shelter by nightfall so they don’t starve or freeze to death. These people don’t have time to blog or write letters to the editor. They’re just staying alive. Or trying to.

The other night while doing some banking at an ATM I encountered a now-usual sight in Toronto. There was a street person laying in the vestibule between the entrance door and the bank machines. I didn’t take a photo because I generally don’t do that. But I did see a man in his 20s to 30s with worn, dirty clothes and shoes falling apart at the soles. I didn’t see his head because he had covered it with a knapsack while trying to get some rest. It was cold and rainy outside. I did my bank transactions and went my way. But the whole thing still bothers me today.

Maybe next time I will take that photo. Maybe I will take a photo of every freezing person I see—those sleeping in an open bus shelter, on the sidewalk near a coffee shop, or by the entrance for an automatic bank teller, just hoping they won’t get kicked out. And I’ll write on those photos… THIS IS HOW CARBON TAX IMPACTS CANADIANS.