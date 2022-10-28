Elon Musk completed his $44 billion US acquisition of Twitter late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company’s top leadership, which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Source: Elon Musk finalizes deal to buy Twitter, starts firing top execs | CBC News

Opinion:

When I was a relatively green grad student in India I came home for the summer to visit my parents and go to the cottage. I remember going out with some friends in downtown Toronto and almost dating a woman I found quite attractive. A mutual friend set up the potential date with the proviso, “She’ll go out with you as long as you don’t talk about religion or spirituality.”

I shuddered at the thought and replied to my friend, “What? If you can’t talk about it, what’s the point?”

The young lady in question and I never had that date and it’s probably for the best.

The enduring issue here is, as I said so many years ago: If you can’t talk about it, what’s the point?

Not willing to discuss is a sign of regimented thinking. A person believes they are so correct that there is no point whatsoever in talking. Even worse when we have governments or companies that “will not tolerate…” this or that.

Mr. Trudeau says that a lot as did the former Twitter imply it through its censorship.

I personally welcome the return of Donald Trump to Twitter, if he does indeed return. Censorship is a sure sign of weakness and oppression. People should be allowed to have their say, and if you disagree, say so yourself.

When censorship is decided by a powerful few, a feeling of rot and stagnation creeps in pretty fast. I have felt this in Canada at certain Canadian online forums. That’s because our country is lapsing into nepotism, hypocrisy, and corruption. Let’s hope this move by Musk – who once lived in Canada – makes some impact on reversing that general trend around the world.