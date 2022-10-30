Hi everyone. Louis and Stella are back just in time for Halloween!

This segment portrays intimacy and a soft sex scene. If you don’t like that, don’t read. — MC

Louis was in no mood to leap out of bed. He didn’t remember Stella slipping into his sleeping bag, but there it was. Human warmth. Gentle womanly breathing. He truly was in heaven. At least, a warm, human heaven. Stella’s hair gave off the slight scent of coconut oil. Her breath moved across his cheek. Louis closed his eyes and put his arm around her just below her shoulders, tugging the sleeping bag up a notch before falling back to sleep.

About thirty minutes later he awoke again. This time neither he nor Stella was in the mood for slumber. It was like spontaneous combustion. Before they knew it Stella was on top of him. Their lovemaking was soft and tender. It was real. As if by a miracle, they both climaxed within seconds of each other. Stella first, then Louis.

Stella knew she liked Louis when she first laid eyes on him. She fought it, remembering Jake, her boyfriend. Stella was a decent person. She valued loyalty. But with Louis, alone in the little tent somewhere in the Italian woods two hundred years in the past, Jake seemed so far away. Stella’s old world was gone. She was living another life and she knew how she felt in that new life.

Louis was unlike anyone she had met. He was refined and cultured, at times tough but also soft. She liked that. He was quite a bit older than her and could be pretentious, even a bit arrogant at times. But she believed love was more important than age. And what relationship was perfect? Everyone had some ‘flaw’ that didn’t sit quite right with their partner.

Stella had gotten past their age difference when Louis smoked the weed the night before. He was just a guy like anyone else. Not really a ‘man,’ a renowned ‘curator,’ or even a unique ‘time traveler.’ He was just a guy. And she realized that she loved him like none other she had met in her 26 years of creaturely existence.

That’s the way it happens sometimes, Louis thought as he held Stella, relaxed and intimate. Here I am with a woman in the 21st century, guilty of conspiring to cheat on her boyfriend who lives in the 23rd. He knew she was thinking something similar.

“What’s his name?” He asked after a few moments.

“Jake,” Stella said with a sigh.

“It’s not fair,” Louis said. “I feel badly.”

“Yes it is,” she said.

Louis left it at that, his sense of guilt disappearing almost as quickly as it had arisen.

