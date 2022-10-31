World’s richest person plans revamp of social media platform, asking users if he should bring back Vine

Source: Elon Musk considers charging Twitter users $20 a month for verified accounts | Twitter | The Guardian

Opinion:

I sure won’t pay. I don’t even think my account is verified right now. Not sure. Don’t care. Anyone concerned can see that my Tweets are perfectly mirrored on my blog, so it’s not too hard to see that it’s the real me.

Will Musk’s meddling with Twitter kill it? Perhaps he would do well to remember how MySpace fell from grace. Or Blogger. People aren’t stupid. When something goes sour they’ll either look for or create a fresh alternative. And that will be the next big thing. Until it goes bad.

That’s the beauty and ephemerality of the internet.