The social media giant sowed chaos on the Australian internet to get legislation reversed, and is being accused of planning it for Canada

Source: MPs say Facebook preparing doomsday scenario if demands not met | National Post

Opinion:

The Trudeau Liberals are getting a lesson about the scope of being a schoolyard bully. A bully can extort monies or other favors from physically weaker kids by threatening them. But if that bully tries to extort monies or favors from an even bigger bully in another schoolyard, they’re in for a rude awakening.

So might be the case with the money-hungry but essentially petty Canadian Liberals vs. the US giant Facebook.

Trudeau should be called “The Taxman” PM. Since he and his cronies have taken office they’ve slapped new taxes on streaming services, fossil fuels, banks, insurers, and eliminated several tax-saving credits, effectively digging deeper into the pocketbooks of Canadians.

If this were the classical world, Trudeau would be seated on an Athenian or Roman throne, robes flowing in the breeze and servants everywhere, while he reads over his scrolls trying to figure out how to tax ordinary people even more without inciting rebellion.

But this isn’t the classical world, and Canada is not a military or even cultural superpower. It’s just Canada. A nice country but with no economic ‘presence,’ as one New Yorker put it and with a military about as powerful as a pop gun.

It sort of ticks me off when some Canadians diss the USA because we depend on them for protection. And to diss the USA as “violent” or “greedy” misses the whole point. Without the USA beside us, Putin or perhaps China would be invading Canada like tomorrow.

“Easy pickins” as my father used to say.

So Trudeau is finally getting a lesson in real-world politics beyond the scope of his own ‘hood. Sure, he can rob Canadians left, right and centre. But his mercenary policies do have limits, globally speaking.