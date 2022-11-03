“To prevent future mass school shootings, we need to begin to focus on the cultural and social drivers of these types of events, such as the romanticization of guns and gun violence, rather than on individual predictors.”

Source: Mental illness is not the cause of mass school shootings, study finds

Opinion:

A murderer kills a roomful of children but they’re not insane.

Does this not strike you as a little bit odd?

Surely anyone who kills innocents is violently insane.

But is it an “illness”? Does the particular insanity fit within the tidy diagnostic categories provided by a psychiatric discipline that was founded on vulgar materialism and sham science?

That seems to be the current debate here.

Arguably anyone who engages in unnecessary violence is not only psychologically but spiritually sick. But psychiatry and society, in general, tend to downplay that more holistic perspective. Psychiatry and much of society really believe in all their social worker checklists, provided by the latest blend of psychiatric ‘wisdom.’

~ Plato’s Republic

I put ‘wisdom’ in inverted commas because for a long time I have argued that the current logic for psychiatric diagnoses is egregiously weak, especially when viewed from a cross-cultural perspective. I do not deny that people suffer. And yes, some psychiatric treatments can help along the way. But that does not mean the thinking behind psychiatry is entirely sound and could not be drastically improved upon. When we look at the issue from the perspective of say, world religions, psychiatric thought has more holes in it than a slice of Swiss cheese.

But even the churches buy into it. The new scientific dogma is so powerful and pernicious that the clergy follows suit. And I would bet some of the smarter ones know they’d be in deep trouble if they publically spoke out against the current psychiatric worldview. So even if they happen to disagree, the cannier clergy pretend not to and clam up.

One of the factors often important in a trial about so-called mental illness and violence hinges upon whether the accused actually knew what they were doing.

So if a professor in Russia dismembers his student lover and tosses her remains over a bridge in the night, he’s not insane because he knew what he was doing?

Hmm.

I think it’s time we opened our minds to a broader definition of insanity, one which includes theological terms like obsession and possession. Then the question of the accused knowing or not might be less important. Unnecessary violence is just insane, whether one is aware of what they are doing or not.