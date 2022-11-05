If you’re a real Trekkie like myself, you probably won’t always like the new special FX added to the classic series. Not only does the remix jump too much from a modern to a classic look, but it robs the show of its historical ambiance.

Watching the real Trek with the real FX is something like a history lesson. If you were alive to watch the original FX as a kid, you’ll understand that the analog FX are not ‘bad’ but rather a wonderful window into a time gone past. A time when everything was new and imagination and storytelling were worth a lot more than the latest CGI.

Source: Internet Archive.