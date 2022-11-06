Two persons were arrested after they had glued their hands to the frames of two world-famous paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya in Madrid’s Prado museum on Saturday.

Opinion:

Oh, that’s original… Reminds me of something I have wondered about in the past. How much of the apparent “climate crisis” is due to fact and how much to social contagion?

Human beings are pretty simple creatures when you get right down to it. They hate Trump. They love Trump. In either case, the reasoning seems pretty superficial. And I think the same might be said of some climate change pessimists.

Politicians and pop psychologists always say it is healthy to embrace change but somehow with climate change, the moral majority wants to ignore all the factors on Earth and space as if everything boiled down to just one factor. Is that really realistic? And what happened to the embrace change doctrine?

True, some changes are bad and should be countered. Hitler’s spread through Europe, for example. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But the climate crisis IMO cannot really be halted. I think there are far too many factors contributing to it and the public is just obsessing on OIL because it’s a convenient big, bad wolf.

We see a similar thing in psychology. Some people change and grow with new interior experiences and that scares the hell out of them. They take pills to try to stop the change, pee those pills into the water supply and endanger the well-being of marine life. If some of these folks accepted their new ways of being, they might be able to ditch the pills, adapt to a new outlook and lifestyle, and maybe do us all a favor.

Is the same kind of fear and resistance to change driving some climate change activists?

I realize this isn’t a popular question or perspective. But since almost nobody is asking it (publically, anyhow), I thought someone should.