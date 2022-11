The little-known social network’s user base has swelled after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

Source: Twitter users jump to Mastodon – but what is it? – BBC News

Opinion:

You know what they say… The early bird gets the worm!

I signed up for Mastodon last night—err tried to but some of the servers were not forwarding a confirmation email. So I figured the Amazon server would work, and it does. I just completed the registration and am having fun with it.

Check out my first Toot!

https://awscommunity.social/web/@earthpages