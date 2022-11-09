As Putin and his stooges work overtime around the world to transform the globe into a big penal colony, we get a harsh reminder with the plight of Brittney Griner, whose appeal was tossed out of court. Griner is off to an unspecified penal colony for – her crime? – putting some cannabis oil in her bag at the last moment. Griner says it was medically prescribed for pain. Cannabis is legal in Canada and sold in corner stores across the country.
What kind of small, miserable mind could ruin someone’s life this way? Clearly, it’s a mind that hates (a) people of color and (b) gays and lesbians.
Griner is up for a challenge, I would think. And I bet she’s scared.
We may not be able to get Griner out of the penal colony but we can stop this disease from spreading and overtaking our own land. It won’t happen automatically. If you know and have proof of someone hiding out with a respectable cover who really is an Eastern European operative, you need to go to the authorities. It’s as simple as that.
You need to do it for freedom.
The Disease
I’ve watched it grow
I’ve seen it sow
true minds into despair
souls of sorrow
ladened deep
burning horrid stares
I’ve seen it work
at lightning speed
to destroy mankind’s seed
through the air
it does its deed
this is its only care
sans partiality
sans decency
Yes, this is “the disease”
You over there!
you believe you’re clear
of this melancholy breeze?
Well let me tell you
if you please
it’s a fatal,
dreadful siege
For once contracted
once enacted
you’ll go on normally
“it’s okay”
“I’m just fine”
“yes, I think I am still free”
But then, alas!
the grippe is tightened
beyond all points of ease
and shipwrecked sailors on the sea of life
all drown
irrevocably
Yes I’ve seen this blight
‘cross this land
and winds are blowing high
no apple pie nor starlit nights
will save this rotting sky
all is darkened
all are dead
all are doomed to die
Lance it fast while time remains
avoid a fearsome plight
destroy this curse
and rest assured
your mark is
for the
light
Cast it out and let us pray
“Lord give us back our sight”
Cast it out to guarantee,
Truth shall conquer might
The Disease © Michael Clark 2022. All rights reserved.