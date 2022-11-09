As Putin and his stooges work overtime around the world to transform the globe into a big penal colony, we get a harsh reminder with the plight of Brittney Griner, whose appeal was tossed out of court. Griner is off to an unspecified penal colony for – her crime? – putting some cannabis oil in her bag at the last moment. Griner says it was medically prescribed for pain. Cannabis is legal in Canada and sold in corner stores across the country.

What kind of small, miserable mind could ruin someone’s life this way? Clearly, it’s a mind that hates (a) people of color and (b) gays and lesbians.

Griner is up for a challenge, I would think. And I bet she’s scared.

We may not be able to get Griner out of the penal colony but we can stop this disease from spreading and overtaking our own land. It won’t happen automatically. If you know and have proof of someone hiding out with a respectable cover who really is an Eastern European operative, you need to go to the authorities. It’s as simple as that.

You need to do it for freedom.



The Disease

I’ve watched it grow

I’ve seen it sow

true minds into despair

souls of sorrow

ladened deep

burning horrid stares

I’ve seen it work

at lightning speed

to destroy mankind’s seed

through the air

it does its deed

this is its only care

sans partiality

sans decency

Yes, this is “the disease”

You over there!

you believe you’re clear

of this melancholy breeze?

Well let me tell you

if you please

it’s a fatal,

dreadful siege

For once contracted

once enacted

you’ll go on normally

“it’s okay”

“I’m just fine”

“yes, I think I am still free”

But then, alas!

the grippe is tightened

beyond all points of ease

and shipwrecked sailors on the sea of life

all drown

irrevocably

Yes I’ve seen this blight

‘cross this land

and winds are blowing high

no apple pie nor starlit nights

will save this rotting sky

all is darkened

all are dead

all are doomed to die

Lance it fast while time remains

avoid a fearsome plight

destroy this curse

and rest assured

your mark is

for the

light

Cast it out and let us pray

“Lord give us back our sight”

Cast it out to guarantee,

Truth shall conquer might

The Disease © Michael Clark 2022. All rights reserved.