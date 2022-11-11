There was a time when some young people felt that Remembrance Day was an unnecessary leftover from a time gone past.

But I think with Putin’s madness and Xi flaming about the possibility of war, everyone is now aware of how terrible war is.

No sane person wants war. But it does happen. And when it does, everyone has a choice. Do they fight for their beliefs and values or do they allow themselves to be dominated, perhaps murdered by a social body holding moral codes and principles alien to their own?

Not everyone went to war during conscription in the World Wars. A few preferred jail and societal dishonor. But back in the day most people didn’t really question it. They just signed up. Today, we find a different world with arguably more complicated struggles.

What are you fighting for?