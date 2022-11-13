Now we can begin…

…to get ready for Christmas!🎄

I always find it a bit tacky and insensitive when people switch on their outdoor Christmas lights before Remembrance Day. And the stores… well, they started stocking their Xmas trinkets around Halloween this year.

Consumer-mas…💰

So what does Christmas mean to you?

For me, it’s a lot of things. Memories, meditation, and I suppose a renewal of commitment.🕯️

As I get older I’m enjoying more what we as kids growing up in the hippie era would have called ‘cornball’ music. There are lots of places to listen to this kind of music, but WALM Radio seems to have a pretty good grasp of that classic vinyl sound—with no ads or talk. Check it out!

And (early) Merry Christmas!🌟