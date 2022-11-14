Elon Musk’s Mother Calls Him A “Genius”, Urges Critics To “Stop Being Mean to Him”

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, recently defended her billionaire son and urged his critics to “stop being mean to him”.

Nice mothers always stand up for us.

To me Musk’s neural link experiments are violently unfair to monkeys but other than that Frankensteinish flaw, one has to at least be interested in how he rose from being an ordinary if somewhat privileged kid to the richest person on Earth.

Musk’s Twitter acquisition is seen as “chaotic” by the press but true innovation does mean making changes and taking risks. If Musk were not like that, he would probably still be delivering newspapers or whatever he did as a kid. (Ooops. That was Conrad Black, a slightly different case!).

Joe Biden recently said it’s worth investigating Musk’s alleged business dealings with China. What a joke! Tucker Carlson and others at FOX News have said the very same thing about the US President and his son, Hunter.

We see now that ‘democracy’ has become a barefaced power struggle between rich person A and rich person B. Meanwhile, the rest of us suffer the burden of weighty taxes and sweat it out during a period of soaring inflation the likes of which we haven’t seen for almost half a century.

No wonder everyone is turning to vapidly fantastic TV shows and movies to escape.

Ironically, as the situation worsens, the streaming pulp just gets weaker and weaker. But that doesn’t matter. Starving people will eat anything to survive.