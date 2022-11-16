Hermes Trismegistus – The number three goes a long way

Hermes Trismegistus (“Hermes the Thrice Great” or “Thrice Blessed”) is a legendary Hellenistic character said to be the author of the Hermetica, apparently divinely inspired texts dealing with cosmology and the dynamics of the spiritual life.

Scholars say the name Hermes Trismegistus arose from a combination of the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian deity Thoth.

The content of the Hermetica is quite fantastical, not unlike sci-fi and fantasy epics such as the currently streaming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Hermetica, is a category of papyri containing spells and initiatory induction procedures. In the dialogue called the Asclepius (after the Greek god of healing) the art of imprisoning the souls of demons or of angels in statues with the help of herbs, gems and odors, is described, such that the statue could speak and engage in prophecy. In other papyri, there are recipes for constructing such images and animating them, such as when images are to be fashioned hollow so as to enclose a magic name inscribed on gold leaf.¹

As the Classical period drew to an end, the name Hermes Trismegistus also referred to the alleged author of several esoteric treatises on alchemy. Jealously guarded over the centuries, these works came to light in the 1600s when the study of alchemy became fashionable in European circles.

In one treatise attributed to Trismegistus, the author speaks of God’s bisexuality and of an evil future when

No one will gaze into heaven. And the pious man will be counted as insane, and the impious man will be honored as wise.²

That may be a bit of an old cliché but you have to admit that it sort of rings true for today. Our age is one of techno-materialism where spirituality often takes a backseat even among clergy and not a few churchgoers. Meanwhile, the corrupt and duplicitous tend to get ahead while many decent, hardworking folks struggle to make ends meet.

Maybe it’s always been that way.

At any rate, Hermes Trismegistus remains a mysterious figure and different groups continue to use him to support their own agendas. A 10th-century Byzantine encyclopedia called the Suda, for instance, refers to Hermes Trismegistus as an exemplar of the Christian trinity. Meanwhile, New Age groups have their own take on this enigmatic character.

