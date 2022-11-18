Hesiod – The first modern poet?

Hesiod was an ancient Greek poet who probably wrote between 750 and 650 BC. Scholars tend to see Hesiod as a prototype of the modern poet because he mentions himself and plays an active role in some of his work.

Most say he lived around the time of Homer and likely wrote his poems down, rather than relying on oral tradition for their transmission through the ages. Written works tend to carry an author’s distinctive personality whereas the oral tradition tends to soften rough edges—and Hesiod’s style is easily discernable.

Hesiod’s Works and Days is the tale of a simple but wise rural man who blends ancient myth with practical advice, such as who and when to marry. He also says women should plow with oxen and that men should never urinate while standing and facing the sun.

Hesiod says Gossip is a goddess and warns against the ills of greedy profit. And he outlines a prophetic vision about the passing of the Iron Age, not unlike the New Testament Book of Revelation.

Yet here also there shall be some good things mixed with the evils. But Zeus will destroy this generation of mortals also/in the time when children, as they are born, grow grey on the temples, When the father no longer agrees with the children, nor children with their father.¹

Not unlike something we’d find in the Egyptian Book of the Dead, Bhagavad Gita, Old Testament or Koran, Hesiod writes:

The eye of Zeus sees everything. His mind understands all. He is watching us right now, if he wishes to, nor does he fail to see what kind of justice this community keeps inside it.²

The close of Works and Days provides an account of goddesses being intimate with mortal men, a theme that the Romanian scholar Mircea Eliade says is present in some forms of shamanism.³

Hesiod’s Theogony and Shield of Heracles are closer to the Homeric style and less sociological but nonetheless full of vivid mythological tales, many of which could be adapted to big-budget films and TV, where CGI makes almost all things possible.

—

¹ Cited in Lattimore, Richmond (trans.). Hesiod. Ann Arbor: University of Michigan Press, 1959, line 179-182.

² Ibid., line 267-272.

³ Mircea Eliade, Shamanism, trans. Willard R. Trask, Princeton, N.J.: 1964.

Related » Aesculapius, Blessed Isles, Eros, Hercules, Orpheus, Uranus