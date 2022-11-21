Hermann Hesse – Mysticism for a few?

Hermann Hesse (1877-1962) was a former bookseller and antiquary born in Württemberg who became an influential writer and friend of the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung.

Hesse’s literary themes deal mostly with psychological and spiritual development as intertwining characters influence each other’s perceptions and personal growth.

His novels Steppenwolf and Demian involve Jung’s idea of the shadow. Narcissus and Goldmund looks at the creative free spirit in contrast to the structured cleric. Siddhartha is based on the life of the Buddha. The Glass Bead Game portrays a game in which parallel themes from mathematics, the arts and philosophy creatively connect.

There was a time when I felt the internet itself could be seen as a kind of ‘Glass Bead Game’, especially in the days when we used CRT monitors. By this, I mean that we who participated in forums and put creative material out there were trying to put our best selves forward, socially masking or perhaps using personas to address controversial topics in what was then the ‘Wild West’ of the web. Not sure if Hesse would agree but for me the internet has always been a holistic learning experience involving various layers of interaction with others. We hint at this; we jest at that. Sometimes it all feels like phony disconnected b.s. and yet other times it seems that the only people who really get me – or come close to it – live thousands of miles away.

A bit of a paradox, I guess.

Along these lines, Hesse was something of a mystic and the Chilean diplomat Miguel Serrano says that he, Carl Jung, and Hermann Hesse belonged to an “inner circle” of Gnostic-style knowers.¹ If Serrano is implying that only a coterie of savants would belong to such a mystic circle, to me this might indicate a somewhat rudimentary, arguably self-aggrandized type of mysticism. Surely ordinary people can be just as, if not more, mystically inclined than these very public men of letters.

I remember reading a sociology textbook as a youth where the author suggested that the everyday factory worker had a “rich inner life.” This may not always be so but I suspect many ordinary people do have insights and abilities that most worldly elites tend to lack.

Hesse, being German, had to deal with the Nazi scourge in one way or another. His initial approach was to detach himself from politics but he clearly was against the Nazis. His third wife was, in fact, Jewish and he spoke out against the dark regime long before he married her. Not surprisingly, Hesse’s publications came to be banned by the Nazis.²

He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1946.

