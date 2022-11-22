Gomorrah – Season Three

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t read this if you haven’t already seen it!

Now that Gomorrah is streaming on a few networks, I thought I’d mention some of the highlights that jumped out for me in Season Three. Most notably, we have two very strong woman characters, Annalisa (Cristina Donadio) and Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna). Yes, women can be tough too, don’t fool yourself in case you’re still living in the 18th century (although I imagine they could be tough then too, just in different ways).

Annalisa is a hardened, mature woman whom just about everyone hates. Her glittering androgyny and roughhouse humor are hard to miss and make for compelling viewing.

Patrizia begins as the ‘nice girl’ who doesn’t really want to get into a life of crime but after being coopted by her uncle, gradually finds she has a talent for it. By the end, I wasn’t sure just what Patrizia was up to. She was fooling everyone until she made it painfully clear whom she betrayed and to whom she remained loyal.

Not just because she’s young and pretty, Patrizia is a fantastic study. Her icy cold walk, propped up on killer pumps, and her perpetual stoneface compel us to search for cracks in her psychological armor. We don’t see those cracks too often. Only perhaps when she blasts someone dead from point-blank range.

Meanwhile, another favorite of mine, Ciro, bites the dust in Season Three. I knew this was coming because one night I mistakenly inserted the Season Four DVD and watched for a while until I clued in that I had jumped ahead a couple of seasons. But knowing that Ciro was going to meet his maker didn’t really spoil it for me. His death comes quite unexpectedly and is full of drama.

Ciro was so bored with life by the time of his death that he was almost like a Buddha in his detached calm. He felt nothing really mattered other than doing what he should do, even if that meant dying.

This is interesting, coming from a crime drama because it encapsulates an essentially religious idea that we should do whatever we must, regardless of the consequences. In Hinduism, for instance, we often hear the phrase “Action Without Fruit,” meaning that we fulfill our dharma (right action) without considering the worldly rewards or punishments that may follow. And in Christianity, we hear of saints who willingly went to their deaths to do what they believed was right in the eyes of God.

The right thing? Right action? How can I discuss these ideas in a review of a bitter crime drama? one might ask.

On that point, we have to remember that it appears most ‘criminals’ see themselves in a very different light than the standard take on crime. They rationalize their behavior on the basis of several factors. Many have suffered a past of discrimination by the moral majority and seek revenge (e.g. immigrant “waps” in New York City). Others just have no talent for anything but stealing and subterfuge, and yet want all the goodies that capitalism can provide. And another view is that organized crime really isn’t so different from mainstream politics. Both usually resort to violence when certain ideals and territories are threatened.

In fact, I would venture to guess that organized crime reaches far deeper into ‘legal’ society than most of us would imagine.

You never really know because, well, what organized criminals do tends to be formally defined as unlawful in most societies. As such, these players need to be careful to mask and cover. Some may spend a lifetime living a life of duplicity and even take ‘respectable’ jobs and in extreme cases of confused ethics marry naive innocents who, among other things, serve to enhance their charade.

Gomorrah is pretty dark and gritty. Like all TV shows, I definitely need to be in a certain frame of mind to watch it. But when I do, it is engaging. Not only the performances but the cinematography are light years ahead of most hokey North American crime dramas.

Check it out if you have any interest in just how those “street gangs” we hear about in the news actually get their drugs.