OTTAWA — Freedom Convoy lawyer Brendan Miller was ejected from the Emergencies Act Inquiry on Tuesday after a heated exchange with Commissioner Paul Rouleau.

Source: ‘You’re asked to leave’: Freedom Convoy lawyer booted out of Emergencies Act inquiry after outburst

Opinion:

Normally I don’t do Canadian news here, I leave it for earthpages.ca. But the trucker’s Freedom Convoy made international headlines and I think it’s important the world sees how Canada and the Trudeau government are handling the current inquiry into whether Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was justified or not.

For those who need a reminder, the Emergencies Act gave Trudeau sweeping powers, if but for a while, and it scared even me for a few days. Essentially, we lived in a partial dictatorship for a spell, and now the country (supposedly) is following up to see if Trudeau’s temporary but extreme ’emergency’ powers were really necessary.

I say supposedly because I am skeptical about investigations into Trudeau’s conduct. As I’ve mentioned before, if we look at the Wikipedia entry on the SNC Lavalin affair and replace the name Trudeau with Putin, it reads very differently.

Concerning today’s headline, you can watch the video (by following this link) and see if you think the Freedom Convoy lawyer’s behavior really amounts to an “outburst.” When I think of outbursts I think of yelling and profanities, not mild frustration.

And what was the truckers’ lawyer frustrated about?

Seems the government had redacted certain documents and the Freedom Convoy counsel asked twice for a ruling on them which he had yet to receive.

Sir, we’ve filed two motions in writing at your direction that you’ve refused to rule on with respect to the redaction of documents from the Government of Canada…

Is that justice? Is that democracy?

Whenever people stall and withhold information it usually means they’re hiding something potentially damaging, does it not? And if one person or body is doing it in favor of another, what might that suggest?

It almost seems like this whole inquiry is an ass-backwards joke. The ‘calm’ officials throw out the guy who gets a bit emotional because he feels he’s getting the runaround.

The question is: Why are we so afraid of human emotion? What’s wrong with it, anyhow? To repress emotion just brings on stress and poor health. Sure, we should try to moderate raw anger but to behave like calm robots when it seems we are being shafted by a white-collar cabal, is that really ‘appropriate’?

Seems like we might have yet another case of ‘civilized evil’ here.

It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve witnessed it.