Buddy Emmons and Lenny Breau – Secret Love (Jazz) (1978) – YouTube

Just a bit of a musical interlude here at earthpages. For the past few years, I’ve been familiarizing myself with the jazz scene. I played a bit of jazz guitar as a kid but often learned the tunes from my teacher before really listening to them as my own unique discovery. This tune is one that I did actually listen to as a youth, and I remember bussing and walking around Peterborough Ontario during this time of year with my Sony Walkman, letting the album take me away.

Lenny Breau, the Canadian guitarist, is one of those musician’s musicians. And the American Buddy Emmons is often hailed as the greatest pedal steel guitarist of his era. Together they make a beautiful mix. I think it’s nice that Breau was allowed to sing on the track. Breau himself says in another album, “I’m not much of a singer.” And although technically true, his voice adds something here.

One thing I enjoy about Breau’s guitar work is the total lack of cliched phrases. Everything is new and creative. Unlike, say, Elton John who rips out the same old 1 – 4 – 1 chord change a few too many times, Beau keeps it almost esoteric and certainly novel.

Sadly Breau died before his time. Found dead in a swimming pool, it seems he was strangled to death in 1984. Buddy Emmons went up to meet him himself in 2015.

Two great stars still shining today.