Opinion | Does Trudeau have anger issues?

We’ve seen Trudeau get angry and authoritarian in parliament itself. When he was still new to the job, he caused an uproar in the House with his physical behavior.

NDP MP Tracey Ramsey said the prime minister swore as he approached Brown and the opposition benches. “He said ‘Get the bleep out of the way,'” she said, adding Trudeau “violently” grabbed Brown.

But of course, he got away with it.

Today, he’s calling out the Truckers for their “anger.”

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/trudeau-says-freedom-convoy-reminded-him-of-anger-during-2021-election-campaign/ar-AA14xgIz?ocid=EMMX&cvid=ce8f7452259e4baaa2f0447c3e313b43

So… a privileged PM’s son can get angry but not a bunch of ‘unwashed’ truckers?

Calling the truckers unwashed isn’t exactly incorrect. At the beginning of the pandemic, the truckers were among the bravest souls who literally kept us alive.

We were all scared to death by the media, and the truckers kept working, even though highway washrooms were closed. The truckers had to urinate, defecate, change their feminine hygiene pads, and wash themselves some other way. Perhaps some purchased porta-potties and others just went by the side of the road. It was cold and dark in Canada. And I imagine their experience was no fun at all, perhaps even hazardous.

Truckers delivering essential goods during the COVID-19 pandemic are facing a “dehumanizing” struggle to find open washrooms, one that could lead to health concerns down the road, according to a national agency that represents women drivers. >> https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/truck-drivers-denied-washrooms-1.5876587

How does Trudeau reward them for their service?

He makes it harder for them, of course.

Not only did he require proof of vaccination for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. He also insisted that the unvaccinated get tested and quarantine.

This ruling was so silly and unnecessary. But Trudeau did it anyhow. After all, they’re just ‘low class’ truckers, they have no power, our PM probably assumed.

Both the ATA and the CTA argue that the nature of trucking means that drivers stay mostly isolated from the general public, and that has meant low coronavirus infection rates among drivers. >> https://www.reuters.com/business/canada-us-supply-chain-still-could-face-disruptions-due-vaccine-mandates-2022-01-13/

In a nutshell, the American and Canadian Truckers Associations said they had no need to quarantine, vaccinated or not.

Now, if some authoritarian told me I could not earn my living on the basis of unwarranted pseudo-science, I think I might get a little upset too. As the COVID officials are telling us today, every situation is different and we need to choose as individuals whether or not to mask.

But the truckers?

Even though they worked in virtual isolation, Trudeau slapped down his rules. And when the truckers got upset with his ruling, did Trudeau talk with them to hear and understand their concerns?

No. He stayed away.

And that is partly why the situation got out of hand. Trudeau could have prevented it with a willingness to hear his critics. But like all authoritarians, he didn’t listen. And now he blames those whom he hurt.

It’s an old pattern. And I think most authoritarians are wildly hypocritical and do have unresolved anger issues.

Trudeau is no Putin, I’ll grant him that. But Trudeau arguably displays shades of authoritarianism. Especially if he thinks he can get away with it.

Final note – The Commissioner overseeing the current inquiry was appointed by Trudeau.

On April 25, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Rouleau as commissioner of an inquiry into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, which had occurred in response to the 2022 Canada convoy protest.[2] >> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Rouleau