Anatomy of oppression – How to lie and cheat to keep the ‘rubes’ down where they belong | Satire

So you wanna blame everyone but yourself for your screwups? Well, if you’re a 21st-century ruler, you can do it by following these easy steps.

Just remember your Roman history, and all should go as planned:

Keeping that in mind, follow these steps:

Never have an open dialog with the rubes

Run and hide when they request your ear

Let them get more frustrated by your absence so they agitate

When they become a public nuisance, let the various lower levels of your admin dither (they got their jobs through connections not merit so no wonder they’re incompetent)

Step in and become the true dictator that you are

Freeze the rubes’ bank accounts, destroy their lives and even those of their loved ones (who had nothing to do with their agitation)

Single one agitator out and toss them in jail without bail to make an example for anyone else who may step out of line

To patch it all up and make it appear that you run a fair democracy, call an inquiry

Make sure the guy or gal who heads the inquiry comes from a failed midsize law firm that had dealings with a shady arms dealer selling weapons to Iran

Make sure your dad or mom also worked at that same law firm that eventually went bust

It helps if your dad or mom was a ruler too, because well, upper-class connections just can’t be beat

During the inquiry make sure everyone gets blamed but yourself

Especially try to blame those of the lower classes because they’re more vulnerable

Make specious philosophical arguments as to why your intelligence agency and you understand language differently

Redact damaging documents and get the guy or gal who heads the inquiry to toss out the rube lawyer who gets frustrated when his or her request to make a ruling on the redactions is ignored

Make sure the guy or gal who heads the inquiry “marvels” at all the info s/he has to consider, even though s/he didn’t push for those redactions and dismissed a witness the rube lawyer wanted

Hope that a two-bit professor from an egregiously corrupt university (that also harbors hostile foreign operators) shrewdly writes a newspaper article about how “darn close” the outcome of the inquiry will be

Like any fixed boxing match, you don’t want a knockout punch in the first round, you gotta stretch it out to make it look authentic

Making it look like a “close call” is far smarter for duping the general public

Keep up your meetings with obscure foreign leaders to make yourself look important and indispensable

If you follow all these steps you’ll have a nice, toxic atmosphere of fear to keep the media in line. And the general public will still believe they live in a fair democracy.

Take time to congratulate yourself for destroying democracy. For now that you have created a horrid precedent, it will be even easier for future rogues to cover up their blunders by seizing dictatorial power and smoothing everything out with a sham inquiry.

What more could a 21st-century ruler want?