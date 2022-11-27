Anatomy of oppression – How to lie and cheat to keep the ‘rubes’ down where they belong | Satire

So you wanna blame everyone but yourself for your screwups? Well, if you’re a 21st-century ruler, you can do it by following these easy steps.
Just remember your Roman history, and all should go as planned:
Keeping that in mind, follow these steps:
- Never have an open dialog with the rubes
- Run and hide when they request your ear
- Let them get more frustrated by your absence so they agitate
- When they become a public nuisance, let the various lower levels of your admin dither (they got their jobs through connections not merit so no wonder they’re incompetent)
- Step in and become the true dictator that you are
- Freeze the rubes’ bank accounts, destroy their lives and even those of their loved ones (who had nothing to do with their agitation)
- Single one agitator out and toss them in jail without bail to make an example for anyone else who may step out of line
- To patch it all up and make it appear that you run a fair democracy, call an inquiry
- Make sure the guy or gal who heads the inquiry comes from a failed midsize law firm that had dealings with a shady arms dealer selling weapons to Iran
- Make sure your dad or mom also worked at that same law firm that eventually went bust
- It helps if your dad or mom was a ruler too, because well, upper-class connections just can’t be beat
- During the inquiry make sure everyone gets blamed but yourself
- Especially try to blame those of the lower classes because they’re more vulnerable
- Make specious philosophical arguments as to why your intelligence agency and you understand language differently
- Redact damaging documents and get the guy or gal who heads the inquiry to toss out the rube lawyer who gets frustrated when his or her request to make a ruling on the redactions is ignored
- Make sure the guy or gal who heads the inquiry “marvels” at all the info s/he has to consider, even though s/he didn’t push for those redactions and dismissed a witness the rube lawyer wanted
- Hope that a two-bit professor from an egregiously corrupt university (that also harbors hostile foreign operators) shrewdly writes a newspaper article about how “darn close” the outcome of the inquiry will be
- Like any fixed boxing match, you don’t want a knockout punch in the first round, you gotta stretch it out to make it look authentic
- Making it look like a “close call” is far smarter for duping the general public
- Keep up your meetings with obscure foreign leaders to make yourself look important and indispensable
If you follow all these steps you’ll have a nice, toxic atmosphere of fear to keep the media in line. And the general public will still believe they live in a fair democracy.
Take time to congratulate yourself for destroying democracy. For now that you have created a horrid precedent, it will be even easier for future rogues to cover up their blunders by seizing dictatorial power and smoothing everything out with a sham inquiry.
What more could a 21st-century ruler want?