Spill the beans! | Satirical fiction

I do this little thing every now and then. Carl Jung called it ‘active imagination‘ but for me, it’s not so much active as passive. I just let my thoughts stop and see what ideas come to me. I don’t necessarily sit and meditate. In fact, I could be doing the dishes, housecleaning, or raking the leaves. Unlike some people with a so-called ‘monkey mind,’ stopping my thoughts comes very easily to me.

There was a beginning time when I believed what I “picked up” during these moments was true. But from years of trial and error, admitting my mistakes through observation and investigation, I adopted a more scientific method for my impressions, and unless proven otherwise, simply see these things as possibilities but certainly not proven facts.

So this cartoon caption is my latest. The idea is that if Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, the very lovely and charming Mélanie Joly, ever spilled the beans on what she knows about Trudeau, she could really bring the house down.

Let’s wait and see!