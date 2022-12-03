Hinayana Buddhism – Compatible with Mahayana?

If you’ve ever browsed through a dictionary of comparative religion you probably came across the terms Hinayana and Mahayana, describing two forms of Buddhism.

Hinayana (lesser vehicle) was a derogatory term used by the emergent Mahayana (greater vehicle) school of Buddhism around 200 AD. The Mahayanists challenged the existing arhat ideal of personal liberation.

The Hinayana branch, also known as Theravada Buddhists, maintained that theirs was the true teaching of the Buddha. The Mahayanists believed that Buddha’s teaching was perfected through the bodhisattva ideal of universal liberation.

Due to its pejorative connotations, some Theravadins want the term “Hinayana” to be dropped altogether:

We must not confuse Hīnayāna with Theravāda because the terms are not synonymous. Theravāda Buddhism went to Sri Lanka during the 3rd Century BC when there was no Mahāyāna at all. Hīnayāna sects developed in India and had an existence independent from the form of Buddhism existing in Sri Lanka. Today there is no Hīnayāna sect in existence anywhere in the world. Therefore, in 1950 the World Fellowship of Buddhists inaugurated in Colombo unanimously decided that the term Hīnayana should be dropped when referring to Buddhism existing today in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Burma, Cambodia, Laos, etc. This is the brief history of Theravāda, Mahayāna and Hīnayāna.¹

To this Lee the buddhist blogger adds:

I would say that Mahayana buddhism is actually very compatible with Hinayana Buddhism. I think a better way to describe Hinayana buddhism would be “fundamental path.”

For example, if someone wanted to go to college, they would need to go to high school first, so college and high school are compatible. In the same way, someone would need to study Hinayana tenets before moving on to Mahayana. Hinayana is not a very good term though, fundamental path I think is more appropriate for this beautiful tradition.²

I like the idea of the two schools being compatible. It’s how I feel about many religious traditions with respect to my own. For some seekers, there’s an experiential upward journey from base numinosities to higher ones. As we develop, we stop where we are comfortable but if we become uncomfortable we must move on.

As a believer in shamanism might say, a bird in the sky can’t be a frog in a pond and vice versa.

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hinayana (2011 entry)

² http://earthpages.wordpress.com/2011/12/05/hinayana-buddhism/#comments

Related » Eightfold Path, Four Noble Truths, Theravada Buddhism