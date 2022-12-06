Opinion – Hostile foreign operators in Canada

One of the curses of being highly intuitive is you may perceive things way before others do. You want to warn people of possible dangers but without hard proof, you have no way of showing them why you believe so and so is a dangerous person working to degrade and erode democracy in the free world.

It reminds me a bit of the biblical prophet Jeremiah who foretold the fall of Jesusalem. As Wikipedia says,

Jeremiah was called to prophecy c. 626 BC by God to proclaim Jerusalem’s coming destruction[15] by invaders from the north.

Either nobody listened or if they did, they persecuted Jeremiah because they didn’t want to hear the truth.

So today I see this story in The National Post:

Source: https://nationalpost.com/news/alarming-escalation-of-espionage-foreign-interference-in-canada-since-pandemic-csis

And I feel like saying… How many times do I have to tell you?

I personally believe the process of foreign infiltration began in the 1970s. But it wasn’t until I met a certain twisted professor before the new millennium that I really cottoned on, watching how policies were altered to consolidate power, and how cynical sycophant stooges were being favored over students of higher quality and character. Since then, my eyes have been opened and I don’t know if my country can be salvaged. But saying nothing about it certainly will not help.

The thing is, Americans should take note because if foreign operators get a strong foothold in Canada, they could present a real challenge to the free world. Canada is exceedingly rich in natural resources and well-wired with all the latest tech. As every cop interested in international crime will tell you, that’s precisely what makes Canada so attractive to these hostile operators. That, and the general naivety of the old-school Canadians who still hold much of the financial power.

You don’t have to be a Ph.D. in religious studies to see this one. It’s right before our eyes. And it’s about time we did something tangible to save not just Canada, but any country interested in a fair and free democratic process.