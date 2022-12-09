‘The choice was one or none,’ says Blinken on Griner-Bout swap | CBC.ca | Opinion

Earthpages.org

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre both stated that there was never an option to include Paul Whelan with Brittney Griner when discussing the prisoner swap with Russia.

Source: ‘The choice was one or none,’ says Blinken on Griner-Bout swap | CBC.ca

I’m very happy that Griner is home. Being an unusually tall, black lesbian in a Russian penal colony just seems too scary for words. Apparently, she was treated right but she might have just been saying that to ensure her safe return. Once bitten twice shy.

We’ll find out in the long run, just like Amanda Knox in Italy.

However, as Tucker Carlson and others have pointed out, many detainees continue to linger in jail while the Biden admin proves ineffectual in securing their release.

Paul Whelan, for example, is a Canadian-born former United States Marine with U.S., British, Irish, and Canadian citizenship whom the Russians did not release.

So basically we have an arms dealer who indirectly causes much death and destruction swapped for a basketball player who brings joy to the world?

Strange times, indeed.

