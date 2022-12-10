History – The power of the powerful?

History is the study of past and sometimes present ideas, objects, people, and events. Scholars usually credit the Greek Herodotus ( c. 484 BCE – c. 425 BCE) as the founder of historical writing.

Because history must be biased and selective, it often involves a distinct narrative style that categorizes and describes according to certain time periods, beliefs, and geographical limits. For instance, Lord Kenneth Clark‘s groundbreaking BBC TV series Civilization came across as ‘high class’ and pretty much ignored the achievements of ancient China and several other cultures.

Clark was well aware of these shortcomings and in his view overcame them by insisting that the series be entitled: Civilization: A Personal View.

More recently, the presentation of history has been popularized by time-charts, point form outlines, multimedia, films, TV specials, YouTube videos, podcasts, and other innovative techniques that have expanded our definition of the “narrative.”

Feminists often say that history is written mostly by men about men or by men interpreting women’s experiences from a male perspective. Feminists also suggest that female writers of history often adopt a stereotypical male attitude—that is, sexist.

One strategy feminists have employed to overcome patriarchal bias is to call history “herstory.” This is an effective contemporary wordplay but has been criticized for ignoring the etymology of the word history. The Greek word historia translates to “inquiry, knowledge acquired by investigation.”¹ So depending on how you see things, the idea of herstory is ill-informed, clever, or perhaps both.

The French postmodern thinker Michel Foucault argues that history interprets not only discovered but often selected forms of knowledge. For Foucault, some past events and people are highlighted and rendered in such a way as to make them appear significant for the benefit of those with social power. Meanwhile, historical content that would challenge the power of the powerful is routinely ignored.

Through this prism, history is a kind of collective myth created by those with the ability to define our reality—past and present. Or more fully, it’s an ongoing struggle for legitimacy among several competing discourses (a term referring to beliefs and practices). So in a nutshell, the cleverest myth-makers benefit the most.

We see Foucault’s argument illustrated by the rise of discourse by people once persecuted—for example, ‘black,’ indigenous, LGBTQ and other minority authors, activists, artists, and performers.2a The oppressed sometimes do seize power and once the ball gets rolling, social attitudes and practices begin to change.

In North America, it is now far more common to see gays, lesbians, and people of various colors in TV shows and ads. Whereas in the past, TV and its ads were primarily ‘white’ with a few minorities, all of whom were straight.2b

Today we are also witnessing an interesting perhaps sometimes disconcerting trend to ‘cancel culture’ by those who reframe the past from the lens of the present— which is not entirely fair to some of our past history makers, one might argue.

If history is seen largely as a myth based on power, the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung approaches the problem from a different angle. For Jung, mythic stories themselves are history because they depict mankind’s collective psychological past.

To close, I’ll leave you with a few additional points to consider:

Do mythmakers consciously fabricate history or might some, perhaps, create and perpetuate socially relative ‘truths’ out of ignorance?

Not unlike Karl Marx‘s idea of false consciousness, postmoderns believe that dominant social myths spread throughout a culture so even those not benefitting could believe in and espouse these ‘fictions.’³

Do some individuals purposely spread malicious myths about another person or group for political gain or to obscure their own criminal connections?

¹ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History

² I personally do not like the use of the terms black and white to depict skin color, mostly because it’s chromatically wrong and socially divisive. Hence my use of inverted commas.

³ For instance those who uncritically believe in some of the weaker aspects of 21st-century psychiatry. Could some exceptional individuals transcend that worldview to embrace a deeper, spiritual understanding of who they are? Sadly, we are probably decades – maybe even centuries – away from recognizing and overcoming some of the more pernicious myths in this area. One great example of how psychiatry bends to fit cultural norms is found in Chuck Stewart’s Homosexuality and the law: a dictionary, p. 41.