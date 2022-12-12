Historicity, Cosmology and Time

In the broadest sense, the word historicity refers to “the fact, quality, or character of being situated in history.”¹ This could include so-called ‘prehistoric’ cave art, such as we find at Perito Moreno, Argentina, or Lascaux in southwestern France.

The more common meaning of the term refers to questioning the historical account or existence of some person, object, or event, usually within a mythic, mythological, or religious context.

For example, an opponent of Christianity might say, “The accounts of Jesus appearing outside the New Testament are riddled with ambiguity, so the historicity of Jesus is hardly confirmed.” Or speaking of Classical Greece, one might say, “Just because Plato talks about Atlantis does not make it a fact.”

The philosophical discussion around the idea of historicity can get complicated, involving phenomenology, semiotics, and other disciplines. In a nutshell, most believe that history is problematic, to put it mildly. Others have called for the “End of History” because for them it’s a bogus discipline, especially when teleological (i.e. seen as heading toward some logical endpoint).

Meanwhile, others believe that authentic historicity involves the past, present, and future in some kind of simultaneous whole.

Heidegger calls authentic historicity the historical awareness that recognizes this whole range (i.e., the “simultaneity” of past, present, and future in the historical action one resolves to undertake).²

I tend to see not just history but all of life that way—but I’m not sure my view is quite the same as Heidegger’s. For me, eternity and the future might actually influence the present. So if I am discerning something ordinary like when best to go food shopping, sometimes I wonder if my being in the store in the future pulls me in – almost like gravity – to depart for the store in my present.

For quite a while I’ve felt this way, not taking trips or making appointments until I discern an open ‘corridor’ as it were. Of course, this philosophy gets complicated if you are with another person or group wanting or insisting on doing something before you yourself feel it. That usually makes for a less enjoyable excursion but in the big picture, must be in accord with God’s will or it would not happen.

If this sounds new and innovative, it’s not really. The ancient Chinese philosophers talked about ‘going with the flow’ in the context of following the will of heaven, or the Tao. We can push against the Tao but doing so takes more effort and may reap unhappy results. That’s essentially what the entire I-Ching is about. For believers, it’s a self-help technology to assist in aligning oneself with the Tao at any given moment.

Once in grad studies, I was mocked for taking a holistic approach to my studies. “What is this a humanistic healing center?” a fellow student jibed in one of those mandatory seminars.

I simply answered that I don’t make that kind of distinction, asking them, “Where would you be without your work?”

The individual looked a bit surprised and said nothing more.

So I guess we could say I’m a Christian with an appreciation of not just Taoist but many ideas coming from beyond the Christian fold. 😊

¹ “historicity, n.”. OED Online. December 2022. Oxford University Press. https://www-oed-com.ezproxy.torontopubliclibrary.ca/view/Entry/87305?redirectedFrom=historicity (accessed December 12, 2022).

² https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Historicity_(philosophy)